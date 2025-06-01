15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By 6, Blackmailed Using Video In Karnataka

Two accused have been arrested and four others are on the run in a horrifying case of the gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Karnataka's Belagavi. The girl, it is alleged, was gangraped by the six accused twice. They recorded the horrifying act the first time and blackmailed her with the threat that they would circulate the visuals. This blackmail led to the second incident of gangrape.

According to police, the first incident of gangrape took place about six months back. One of the accused, a friend of the minor, lured her to a hilly area on the outskirts of Belagavi. There she was gangraped and the act was recorded on the phone. The accused started blackmailing the girl and threatened to release the video online. This led to the second incident. Again, the accused recorded the act and the threats continued. Eventually, the girl filed a police complaint yesterday and an FIR was registered.

Police have registered the FIR under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The day the FIR was registered, two people were arrested. Police are now looking for the other accused.