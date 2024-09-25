Minor Girl Goes To Restaurant With Friends, Gang-raped In Odisha: Cops

A minor girl was allegedly 'gang-raped' by five persons, including two of her friends, in Odisha's Rourkela city, police said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case in Raghunathpalli police station after the girl's family lodged a complaint on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

According to police, the girl went to a restaurant with two of her friends on Sunday night. Later, they took her to an isolated area and 'gang-raped' her. Later, three other persons also violated the girl.

Speaking to reporters, Rourkela SP Brijesh Kumar Rai said, "A police team led by additional SP has started investigation into the case. All the accused will be arrested soon." This was the third such incident in the steel city in a week.

On Saturday, two minor girls from Jharkhand were allegedly gang-raped by three youths. On the same day, a class 9 girl student was also allegedly harassed by her school teacher.

Rai said three persons have been arrested for gang-raping the two minor girls and police are taking necessary steps to submit the charge-sheet in the next 15 days.

He informed that the accused teacher has also been arrested in the case involving harassment of the class 9 student.

