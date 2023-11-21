DK Shivakumar Dismisses HD Kumaraswamy's 'Porn In Theatres' Charge

Rubbishing JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy's allegations that he screened porn films in cinema halls he once operated, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he would quit politics if the charges are proved.

Asking the former chief minister to go to Kanakapura Assembly segment personally and check with the people about his involvement in any such activity, the Karnataka Congress chief called Mr Kumaraswamy "a frustrated man".

Speaking to reporters, he said, the people of Kanakapura have elected me by a margin of over 1.23 lakh votes in the assembly elections in May this year, which made "history" in Karnataka.

"He (Kumaraswamy) should go and ask the people of Kanakapura, whether Shivakumar has done such things or not. If he proves or if anyone tells me that I have done such types of illegal activities, I'm ready to quit politics. Ask your own party (JDS) workers, not my party. It is very shameful of Mr Kumaraswamy, for his stature being a former chief minister, he should not speak such things," he said, adding that people will laugh at the JD(S) leader.

Mr Kumaraswamy had recently alleged Mr Shivakumar of showing 'blue films' at cinema tents (halls) once run by him at Doddaalahalli (Shivakumar's native) and nearby Sathanur in Kanakapura.

"People of the state have elected such people today, and the Congress has given power to such people....it's his culture," Mr Kumaraswamy had said in a broadside against Mr Shivakumar.

Questioning as to why the JD(S) leader or his father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda did not raise the issue when they contested against him in the past, Mr Shivakumar said the theatre owned by him is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"It was set up in the memory of Indira ji. The theatre (ownership) is in my name. I was running the business and theatre shows. He (Kumaraswamy) is a frustrated man. When his father contested against me, he could have told it (Shivakumar showing blue films) to the public, or when he contested and lost against me, he could have spoken. Even now, there is an opportunity for him, when he comes for campaign. Ask him to come and speak there (in Kanakapura)," he added.

Meanwhile, noting that Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, is coming to the city to discuss certain party issues, Mr Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said all issues including appointment of party legislators and workers to several state-run boards and corporations will figure in the talks.

"All appointments cannot happen at once. It will be done in two to three stages, we will do it," he said on the much-anticipated exercise.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)