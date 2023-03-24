Corrupt Congress Wants Karnataka As Its ATM To Fill Coffers: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress is degenerating across the country. (File)

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress is degenerating across the country, and has now set its eyes on Karnataka to make the state its ATM and fill its coffers at the national level.

Speaking in the poll-bound State, he appealed to people of Karnataka not to give a "half and incomplete government", and to form a BJP government with full majority and thereby strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Congress party is degenerating across the country, the Congress people don't have any state with them that can fill the Congress' central treasury, they want an ATM.... They want Karnataka to become Congress' ATM, and the corrupt Congress' eyes are now set on Karnataka," Mr Shah said.

Addressing a beneficiaries' meet organised by Karnataka Cooperative department and other departments, he asked people whether they will form a BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in Karnataka or a Congress government with Rahul Gandhi at the helm.

"Wherever the Congress has formed the government, their history is corruption, humiliation of Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis, and strengthening anti-national forces," he alleged.

Mr Bommai, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Co-Operation Minister S T Somashekar among others were present at the event.

Highlighting that the Modi government banned Popular Font of India (PFI), Mr Shah said, "Siddaramaiah's Congress government (earlier), used to withdraw cases against PFI, but Narendra Modi government by banning PFI has secured the entire South India,and also the entire country."

Claiming credit for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said, the Congress party was "delaying, obstructing and misleading" for 70 years, but PM Modi has laid the foundation for the temple and it will be ready very soon.

He also said that PM Modi, by abrogating Article 370, has put a bridle on terrorism in the entire country. "PM Modi's mission is to make the entire country prosperous, take forward every state including Karnataka."



