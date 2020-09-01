Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa Tests Positive For COVID-19

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished Mr Eshwarappa speedy recovery. (FILE)

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to hospital on doctor's advice.

"I have been confirmed with coronavirus infection today, there are no other health issues.As of now on the advice of the doctors I'm undergoing treatment at hospital," Mr Eshwarappa tweeted.

The 72-year-old leader said he was confident of speedy recovery with blessings and good wishes from everyone.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished Mr Eshwarappa speedy recovery and to get back to work soon.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar too has wished him speedy recovery.

Mr Eshwarappa is the new addition to the list of Ministers in the Yediyurappa cabinet who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

On Monday, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

Last month month Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh were among those who had tested positive and have now recovered.

