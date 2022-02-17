'Sack Minister For Sedition': Congress Sleepover In Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Congress said they will spend the night in the assembly.

Congress legislators have said they will spend the night inside the Karnataka assembly on Thursday, demanding the sacking of minister KS Eshwarappa and a sedition case against him for his hugely controversial comment about replacing the national flag with a saffron one.

Congress members stayed back in the assembly, even after it was adjourned for the day following protests by the opposition party legislators that stalled proceedings in both houses for the second day in a row.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa later met Leader of Opposition and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah in the assembly premises and held talks but there was no breakthrough.

"We tried to convince the opposition party leaders for around two hours. We told them to not sleep here in the assembly. But they have already decided. Speaker also tried to convince. We have tried our best but they did not agree. We will try to convince them tomorrow also," Mr Yediyurappa said.

Later, Karnataka Congress leaders including state unit chief DK Shivakumar were seen having dinner at the assembly canteen.

Earlier, addressing reporters outside the assembly, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of disrespecting the national flag, and said the Congress has decided to stage a "day-and-night" protests, to take the issue to a "logical end".

Noting that the Governor, who is the constitutional head, should have intervened and given instructions for Mr Eshwarappa's dismissal, as his comments amount to treason, he said: "The Chief Minister is also not taking action against Eshwarappa, the RSS is implementing its hidden agenda through Eshwarappa."

Meanwhile, a defiant Mr Eshwarappa said there was no question of him resigning for any reason, and he is a patriot who had gone to jail during the Emergency period.

"Let them protest, I won't budge," he said, and demanded that state Congress chief DK Shivakumar resign, accusing him and his party of 'misusing' the national flag for protests.

The controversy erupted after Mr Eshwarappa said last week that the 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag sometime in the future and it may be raised from the Red Fort then.

He, however, had said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

Seemingly backing up the controversial comment, Chief Minister Bommai said, earlier overnight protests that have taken place in the assembly were for issues concerning people, farmers and interest of the state, but this is a protest hinged on misinterpreting a statement.

"There is nothing wrong in Eshwarappa's statement, there is nothing in his statement that is against law. As they (Congress) don't have any other issues they are doing this. For the first time without any reason overnight protest is being held, this is not the sign of a responsible opposition. They feel they will get political mileage out of it, but they are wrong," he said.

The Chair in the assembly on Wednesday had rejected the Congress' adjournment motion demanding the dismissal of and sedition case against Mr Eshwarappa.

The Speaker also has held meetings of floor leaders to end the stalemate, but they were unsuccessful.

The last time Karnataka assembly saw overnight protests was in July 2019 when the then leader of the opposition Mr Yediyurappa spent a night along with BJP legislators to corner the Janata Dal Secular-Congress coalition government dragging its feet on a trust vote