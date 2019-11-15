Have Promised Ex-MLA R Shankar Ministerial Post: BS Yediyurappa

Before getting disqualified, Mr Shankar was an Independent MLA from Ranibennur.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said he promised R Shankar, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs in Karnataka, a ministerial post in the state cabinet.

Leaving out Mr Shankar, BJP on Friday chose Arun Kumar Guttur as its candidate from Ranibennur Assembly constituency for the upcoming Karnataka by-elections.

Unhappy with the party's decision to field Mr Guttur, supporters of Mr Shankar protested in front of BS Yediyurappa's residence.

"I spoke to R Shankar, who won from Ranibennur. He agreed that he will work for the candidate whoever may contest. I have promised him that he will be made MLC and a minister. Arun Kumar Guttal will be given ticket and he will win. R Shankar will work for Arun Kumar... We have convinced him. People will accept him after the situation becomes calm," Mr Yediyurappa said.

The by-elections for 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5.

