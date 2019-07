BS Yediyurappa Cancels Nominations To Government Boards, Corporations

BS Yediyurappa issued instructions to this effect to Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday cancelled all nominations to government boards, corporations, authorities and commissions in the state.

He issued instructions to this effect to Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar.

In a note to the Chief Secretary, Mr Yediyurappa instructed that necessary steps be taken to cancel nominations of non-officio Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors and Members to boards, corporations, authorities, and commissions with immediate effect.

He also directed appointment of Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries concerned as Presidents until further orders.

The Chief Secretary in turn asked the officials concerned to issue necessary orders or notifications to this effect immediately, until further orders.

As per the coalition arrangement, Congress-JD(S)had shared 30 boards and corporations among them, of which 20 had gone to the Congress and 10 to JD(S) and had nominated party men as heads to both of them.

