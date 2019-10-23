'Our Stars Are Not Good': BS Yediyurappa As Rain Hits Karnataka Again

Heavy rainfall caused a fresh flood scare in parts of Karnataka.

As rainfall hit the regions battered by floods two months ago, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa questioned whether the stars are to be blamed for nature's fury again.

"There was downpour last time. It seems our stars are not good," he said.

"Once again the Rain God (Varuna) is furious and is pounding many districts, submerging many villages. Deaths have taken place and vehicles have been swept away," he said.

Heavy rainfall in August this year in Karnataka led to floods in 22 districts, killing 84 people.

About 5.5 lakh acres of land was inundated, while crops in about 2.3 lakh acres was completely ruined. About 1.5 lakh houses were destroyed in August's flood and heavy rains.

Mr Yediyurappa said he was holding discussions with the district authorities and video conferencing with them on providing relief to the rain-affected people.

The Chief Minister said whatever support was extended to the flood victims two months ago would be provided to the affected people this time also.

Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Gadag, Hubballi-Dharwad, parts of Mysuru, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru witnessed heavy rainfall once again this week.

Landslips were reported at many places while traffic was affected in several parts of the state.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.