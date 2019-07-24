BS Yeddyurappa Yet To Stake Claim, Says Waiting For RSS 'Blessings'

BS Yeddyurappa is expected to get the top job in Karnataka despite crossing the BJP's age bar

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, tipped to take over as the state's next chief minister after the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy's coalition government in the state, said he was waiting for "blessings" from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the party's ideological mentor.

As the state's tallest BJP leader and its three-time Chief Minister, Mr Yeddyurappa is expected to get the top job despite crossing the BJP's age bar.

But pending a formal go ahead from Delhi, the meeting of the legislators, which was slated to be held at 11 am today, is yet to start. Chief Ministerial candidate has to be formally chosen the leader of the legislature party. The party also has not met the Governor to stake claim to form government.

"I came here to take the blessings of senior leaders of the Sangh Parivar. I'm waiting for instructions from Delhi, at any point of time we will call for Legislature Party and then head to the Raj Bhavan," Mr Yeddyurappa told reporters outside the RSS office in Bengaluru.

There were reports that he might fly to Delhi for discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP president, and the party's working president JP Nadda.

The BJP is confident of majority, having scooped up 105 votes during the trust vote against Mr Kumaraswamy's government on Monday. The Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition could only manage 99 votes.

The effective strength of the 224-member Karnataka assembly is 210, with the half-way mark at 105. The BJP is also expected to get the support of the lone legislator of the Bahujan Samaj Party, who was expelled by Mayawati after he defied her orders to support the government during yesterday's trust vote.

Sixteen legislators of the coalition had resigned earlier this month, and two Independent members supporting the government had switched sides, bringing down the government.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.