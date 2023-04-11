B Bommai From Shiggaon, BS Yediyurappa's Son From Shikaripura: See BJP's First List For Karnataka

Karnataka polls: A second BJP list is expected soon.

The BJP tonight announced 189 candidates in its first list for next month's Karnataka state elections. A second list is expected soon for the elections to the 224-seat assembly scheduled on May 10.

The first list names the BJP candidates challenging Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be contesting the election from Shiggaon seat while his predecessor BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijendra has been fielded from Shikaripura.

Check out the full list here: