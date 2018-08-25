'With Your Blessings I'll Again Become Chief Minister': Siddaramaiah

"I thought people will bless me once again and make me Chief Minister," said Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah openly expressed his desire for the top job in the state. Speaking at a public meeting at Hassan on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said "with the blessings of the people" of the state, he could once again take over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.



"I might have lost the last elections but with your blessings, I will once again become the Chief Minister. Opposition joined hands to stop me from becoming the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term," said Siddaramaiah, adding that caste and money were seeping into politics.



"I thought people will bless me once again and make me the chief minister. Unfortunately, I lost, but this is not the end. In politics winning and losing are common," he asserted.



Siddaramaiah's disclosure is being seen as a U-turn from his earlier stand during the assembly polls in May, when he said, "This will be my last election."



The former Chief Minister currently holds the post of Congress legislative party leader and heads the Congress-Janata Dal (United) coalition coordination committee.



He had contested from two constituencies in the May 12 state elections and won from Badami but lost from his home turf Chamundeshwari in Mysuru.



After days of political drama and a floor test in the state assembly for the BJP to prove majority, the power to form the state government was vested upon the Congress-JD(S) coalition with HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister. But there have been regular reports of alleged friction between the two coalition partners especially after Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said he was "swallowing the pain" of heading a coalition government.

