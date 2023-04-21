Amit Shah's Road Show In Bengaluru's Outskirts Cancelled Due To Rain

Amit Shah was slated to hold a road show at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's road show on Friday was cancelled owing to downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP sources said.

The former BJP chief, one of the party's key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.

Mr Shah was slated to hold a road show at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district but it had to be called off due to the rains in and around the taluk headquarters town.

The party leader is scheduled to take stock of the party's poll preparations during an interaction with senior party functionaries during the visit.

This is Amit Shah's first visit to the state after the poll schedule was announced on March 29.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend an event organised by a private news channel before flying back to New Delhi.

