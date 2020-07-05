Cop Who Took Part In UP Raid Recounts Ambush Horror That Killed 8

The cop also recalled how he saved the lives of two of his colleagues.

An Uttar Pradesh cop, who was a part of the team formed to arrest notorious criminal Vikas Dubey, has recounted the horror that unfolded during the failed raid.

Kaushalendra Pratap, the Station House Officer of Kanpur's Bithoor police station - one of the three police stations involved in the ill-fated raid, narrated in detail how the team walked into the ambush which led to the death of eight cops.

"We left our vehicles 150-200 metres from the house (of Vikas Dubey) as there was an earthmover blocking the road. We walked from there. There were people already waiting for us on the rooftops. As soon as we approached the house, we were fired upon from all sides. And, we ran for cover," he said.

Eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.

In his 2-minute account, Mr Pratap also talked about what could be the probable reason behind the failed raid.

"We tried to fire back at them but couldn't because we couldn't see the target properly as they were on rooftops. And, the attackers from their higher vantage point they injured most members in our team in the first round of firing itself," said the police officer.

The cop, who himself got injured in the firing and is receiving treatment at a hospital, also recalled how he saved the lives of two of his colleagues.

"Two of the officers who were with me during the raid got shot at. Since they were with me, I felt responsible for them. I got them out of there with great difficulty," he said.

Meanwhile, there is suspicion on some of the staff of the Chaubepur police station of leaking information to Vikas Dubey after one of his associates, who was arrested today, told the police that his boss received a tip-off from the police about the impending arrest. He said that after receiving the info, the notorious criminal called in reinforcements and ambushed the 50-member police team.

The station in-charge of the Chaubepur police station has also been suspended and is being questioned by the police.

Vikas Dubey, who is wanted in more than 60 cases of attempted murder, abduction, extortion and rioting, has been on the run since Friday.