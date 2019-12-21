West Bengal Police Announces Personality Test Date For SI (Excise) Recruitment

WBPRB has announced Personality Test date for Excise Sub Inspector recruitment

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will conduct the Personality Test for recruitment of Sub Inspector and Lady Sub Inspector of Excise on January 6, 2020. The admit cards for the Personality Test will be released on December 23, 2019 on the Board's official website.

The Board will also send intimation about test date and venue through SMS on the candidate's registered mobile number.

Personality Test is the last stage in the selection process. Candidates are selected on the basis of a preliminary test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test.

The result for the final combined competitive written examinWest Bengal Pation was announced on November 18, 2019 and the shortlisted candidates will now appear for Personality Test.

"The candidates shall have to produce the print out of their call letters before the Testimonial Checking Team on the date of Personality Test. They are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the call letters for Personality Test," said a notice released by the board.

WBPRB had announced 161 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment. The recruitment was announced in 2018.

