West Bengal Police Constable Final Written Exam Result Released

West Bengal Police Constable Final Written Exam result has been released

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the result of final written examination for recruitment of Constables (male) announced in 2019. The result has been released on the official website for West Bengal Police recruitment. Candidates who appeared for the final written exam will need their application number and date of birth to check their result.

Candidates who have qualified in the final written exam will have to appear in an interview. The interview process will be held after withdrawal of the complete lockdown imposed due to containment of Covid-19. Updates on the recruitment process will be released on the official website only. Interview process will carry 15 marks.

WB Police Constable Final Written Exam Result: Check Here

West Bengal Police had announced 8419 vacancies for Male Constable in 2019. Before final written exam, the police recruitment board held a prelim written test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Final Written Exam was held for those candidates who qualified in PMT and PET. The Final Written Exam was held for 85 marks covering topics from General Awareness and General Knowledge, English, Elementary Mathematics, and Reasoning and Logical Analysis.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in Final Written Exam and Interview.

WB Police Constable Written Exam Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: wbpolice.gov.in

Step two: Click on the recruitment tab and then on the Constable Recruitment link.

Step three: Click on Constable result link.

Step four: Select your district from the drop down menu.

Step five: Enter your Application SI No. and date of birth.

Step six: Submit and view your qualification status.

