West Bengal Police Constable Final Written Exam Admit Card On This Date

WB Police Constable final written exam will be held next month

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will hold the final written exam for recruitment of Constables on February 16, 2020. The admit cards for the exam will be available for download on the Board's website from February 3, 2020.

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the final exam will be able to download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

WBPRB had announced 8419 vacancies for Constable (male) post in February last year.

The recruitment process involves a preliminary written exam followed by a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for those who qualify in the prelim exam.

Candidates, who qualify in PMT, are then called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which consists of 1600 meters run within 6 minutes 30 seconds.

Candidates who qualify in PET are then called for a final written exam. Based on performance in the final written test, a limited number of candidates will then be called for Interview on the basis of merit. The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in final written exam and interview.

The Final Written Examination will have 85 (eighty five) Multiple Choice (Four choices) Objective Type Questions (MCQs) carrying equal marks each. The duration of the examination will be 1 (One) hour. Question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali) except questions on English language.

The questions in the final written exam will cover topics from General Awareness and General Knowledge, English, Elementary Mathematics (Secondary school level), and Reasoning and Logical Analysis.

