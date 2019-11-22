West Bengal Police Releases PET Admit Card For Constable Recruitment

West Bengal Constable PET, PMT admit card released on official website

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Constable in West Bengal Police 2019. The Board had recently released the result for the Constable written exam. Candidates who qualified in the written exam will now appear for the PMT and PET.

The PMT and PET process will commence on and from December 3 under six Range Recruitment Boards (RRBs) instead of eight Range Recruitment Boards due to some administrative exigencies.

WB Police Constable PMT, PET Admit Card Download Link

The Board has also released revised PMT and PET schedule. The revised schedule can be downloaded from the Board's official website.

As per the revised schedule, PET and PMT process for Murshidabad Range Recruitment Board, Medinipur Range Recruitment Board, Jalpaiguri Range Recruitment Board and Burdwan Range Recruitment Board will begin on December 3. Hence, the admit cards have been released only for these RRBs.

The PET and PMT process for Presidency Range Recruitment Board - I and II will begin on December 26. The admit cards for these two RRBs will be released on December 14, 2019.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) had announced 8,419 Constable (Male) vacancies in West Bengal Police in February this year.

