West Bengal Police Invites Applications To Fill Vacancies In Special Task Force

West Bengal police has invited applications for filling vacancies in the Special Task Force.

The West Bengal Police has invited applications to fill vacancies in the Special Task Force. The recruitment will be on temporary and contractual basis, the West Bengal Police has said in the notification. The application forms are available on the official website. Candidates have to download it, fill it and send it by post to the Additional Director General of Police, Special Task Force, West Bengal. The deadline for submission of application is January 28.

WB Police Recruitment 2021 Application Form

The work place may be at any office unit of STF which Kolkata, Siliguri, Malda or Durgapur, it has been mentioned in the notification.

The application forms of the candidates will be screened and candidates will be intimated in due course for attending the written exam, practical test and interview.

Vacancy Details

Software Developer: 2 posts

Software Support Personnel: 4 posts

Data entry operator: 4 posts

System administrator: 1 post

Candidates with MCA, MSc in IT or Computer Science, BE in IT or Computer Science or B.Tech in IT or Computer Science, PGDCA, B.Sc.(Computer Science), BCA, DOEACC 'A' level course of three year duration or graduation with certificate in computer applications are eligible to apply for these posts.

Candidates can also drop the application forms at the earmarked box placed on the of Special Task Force, West Bengal, Udayachal Tourism Property( 2nd ) floor, Plot No- 3, DG - Block, Sector - II, Salt Lake, Kolkata-91.