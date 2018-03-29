Application Process To Begin Soon For 5,702 Constable Posts In West Bengal

The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.
The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.
Application Forms may be submitted through on-line or off-line modes during the period from April 1, 2018 to April 30, 2018 (5 PM).
The last date of receipt of filled in Application Form through postal services (for off-line applicants) is May 2, 2018 (5 PM).
The online application process will be done through the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, policewb.gov.in.
The last date of deposit of Application and/or Processing Fees in respect of only the applicants applying through on-line using United Bank of India Challan will be May 4, 2018 during banking hours due to technical reasons.
