West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment Prelims Date, Admit Card Details Announced; Check Details Here

West Bengal Police constable recruitment exam will be held on September 23, 2018.

The date of Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Constable in West Bengal Police has been scheduled on September 23, 2018 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1 PM. The Admit Cards will be available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.policewb.gov.in) from September 8, 2018. The West Bengal Police Constable exam admit card will be downloadable on keying of Application Serial Number and Date of Birth.

A statement from the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board said all efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates regarding the exam and admit cards.

However, the statement added that the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the West Bengal Constable prelims test.

"Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board," the statement said.

It also advised the candidates to follow the instructions on their Admit Card and visit the website (www.policewb.gov.in) on a regular basis.

Mobile phones banned

Candidates found carrying mobile phone, digital wrist watch or any other electronic gadget like calculator, bluetooth enabled hearing device or any other copying material will not be allowed to sit for the written test and shall be turned away from the gate, said the statement.

It also warned the applicants that any type of canvassing during the recruitment process will lead to cancellation of candidature.

