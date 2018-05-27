West Bengal Police's WBPRB Prelims Exam Dates Declared; Check Here

WBPRB of West Bengal Police has released the tentative dates of Preliminary Written Test to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board for recruitment to different posts in West Bengal Police/ Excise recently.

Jobs | Posted by | Updated: May 27, 2018 17:45 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
West Bengal Police's WBPRB Prelims Exam Dates Declared; Check Here

Prelims for WBPRB recruitment to the post of Lady Constable will be held on June 24, 2018.

New Delhi:  West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) of West Bengal Police has released the tentative dates of Preliminary Written Test to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board for recruitment to different posts in West Bengal Police/ Excise recently. According to a notification released by WBPRB, preliminary written test for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police will be held on June 24, 2018. WBPRB has also released the exam dates for tests for the recruitment test for the post of Sub-Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector of Police.
 

West Bengal Police Recruitment Prelims Exam Dates: Check Here

Recruitment test to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police: June 24, 2018

Recruitment test to the post of Sub-Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector of Police, in West Bengal Police: July 29, 2018

Recruitment test to the post of Sub-Inspector including Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise: August 26, 2018

Recruitment test to the post of Constable in West Bengal Police: September 23, 2018

Comments
According to the notification released by the WBPRB, the Board may change the above schedule considering the weather situation like floods, cyclonic weather or any unforeseen event, administrative exigency or reasons which are beyond the control of this Board.

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

WBPRB RecruitmentWest Bengal Police Prelims dates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusIPL 2018Live cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................