West Bengal Police's WBPRB Prelims Exam Dates Declared; Check Here WBPRB of West Bengal Police has released the tentative dates of Preliminary Written Test to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board for recruitment to different posts in West Bengal Police/ Excise recently.

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT Prelims for WBPRB recruitment to the post of Lady Constable will be held on June 24, 2018. New Delhi: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) of West Bengal Police has released the tentative dates of Preliminary Written Test to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board for recruitment to different posts in West Bengal Police/

West Bengal Police Recruitment Prelims Exam Dates: Check Here Recruitment test to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police: June 24, 2018



Recruitment test to the post of Sub-Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector of Police, in West Bengal Police: July 29, 2018



Recruitment test to the post of



Recruitment test to the post of Constable in West Bengal Police: September 23, 2018



According to the notification released by the WBPRB, the Board may change the above schedule considering the weather situation like floods, cyclonic weather or any unforeseen event, administrative exigency or reasons which are beyond the control of this Board.



Click here for more



West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) of West Bengal Police has released the tentative dates of Preliminary Written Test to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board for recruitment to different posts in West Bengal Police/ Excise recently. According to a notification released by WBPRB, preliminary written test for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police will be held on June 24, 2018. WBPRB has also released the exam dates for tests for the recruitment test for the post of Sub-Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector of Police.Recruitment test to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police: June 24, 2018Recruitment test to the post of Sub-Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector of Police, in West Bengal Police: July 29, 2018Recruitment test to the post of Sub-Inspector including Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise : August 26, 2018Recruitment test to the post of Constable in West Bengal Police: September 23, 2018 According to the notification released by the WBPRB, the Board may change the above schedule considering the weather situation like floods, cyclonic weather or any unforeseen event, administrative exigency or reasons which are beyond the control of this Board.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter