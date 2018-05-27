West Bengal Police's WBPRB Prelims Exam Dates Declared; Check Here

West Bengal Police Recruitment Prelims Exam Dates: Check HereRecruitment test to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police: June 24, 2018
Recruitment test to the post of Sub-Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector of Police, in West Bengal Police: July 29, 2018
Recruitment test to the post of Sub-Inspector including Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise: August 26, 2018
Recruitment test to the post of Constable in West Bengal Police: September 23, 2018
CommentsAccording to the notification released by the WBPRB, the Board may change the above schedule considering the weather situation like floods, cyclonic weather or any unforeseen event, administrative exigency or reasons which are beyond the control of this Board.
Click here for more Jobs News