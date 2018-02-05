West Bengal Police Recruitment 2018: Apply For 161 Sub Inspector Of Excise Vacancies

Important Dates
Last date to apply online: March 4, 2018 (till 5 pm)
Modification of saved online applications: February 2, 2018 to March 4, 2018 (till 5 pm)
Modification of saved online application (offline challan payment through UBI): February 2, 2018 to March 7, 2018 (till 5 pm)
Reprint of submission receipt: February 2, 2018 to March 8, 2018 (till 5 pm)
How to Apply?
Step one: Go to www.wbprb.applythrunet.co.in.
Step two: Click on the link which says ' The Post of SI/LSI of Excise 2018'under On-Going Recruitment.
Step three: Read the detailed instructions and then click on 'Apply Online'.
Step four: Register as a new user and then complete the application process.
The application fee for all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) is Rs. 270 and the application fee for SC and ST candidates (West Bengal only) is Rs. 20.
