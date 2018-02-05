West Bengal Police Recruitment 2018: Apply For 161 Sub Inspector Of Excise Vacancies West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has begun the online application process for recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise. The last date to apply for the post is March 4, 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT WB Police Recruitment 2018: Apply For 161 Sub Inspector (Excise) Posts New Delhi: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has begun the online application process for recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise. The last date to apply for the post is March 4, 2018. There are total 161 posts to be filled through this recruitment. One of the compulsory requirements for recruitment is that the candidate must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali/Nepali. Candidates would be selected on the basis of a preliminary test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test which will be conducted by the recruitment board.



Important Dates



Last date to apply online: March 4, 2018 (till 5 pm)

Modification of saved online applications: February 2, 2018 to March 4, 2018 (till 5 pm)

Modification of saved online application (offline challan payment through UBI): February 2, 2018 to March 7, 2018 (till 5 pm)

Reprint of submission receipt: February 2, 2018 to March 8, 2018 (till 5 pm)



How to Apply?



Step one: Go to www.wbprb.applythrunet.co.in.

Step two: Click on the link which says ' The Post of SI/LSI of Excise 2018'under On-Going Recruitment.

Step three: Read the detailed instructions and then click on 'Apply Online'.

Step four: Register as a new user and then complete the application process.



The application fee for all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) is Rs. 270 and the application fee for SC and ST candidates (West Bengal only) is Rs. 20.



Candidates can check the exam pattern an d syllabus in the official notification available on the official website.



Click here for more



