West Bengal Police Announces 125 Staff Officer Vacancies

West Bengal Police has announced 125 Staff Officer vacancies

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced Staff Officer-cum-Instructor vacancies in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal under the department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence. Total 125 vacancies are available under this recruitment. The application process will begin from tomorrow, i.e. November 24, and conclude on December 24, 2019.

Anyone with a graduate degree from a recognized institute or university is eligible to apply for this recruitment.

An applicant must not be younger than 20 years and older than 39 years as on January 1, 2019. A relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit will be given to SC and ST category candidates. For OBC category candidate, relaxation in upper age limit is up to 3 years. Age relaxation is applicable to candidates of West Bengal only.

The applicant must be able to speak, read and write Bengali Language. However, this provision will not be applicable to persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. For applicants from hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong District, the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official language Act, 1961 will be applicable.

The selection process will have four stages - Preliminary Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Competitive Examination, and Personality Test.

The application process will be both online and offline. The offline application form will be available on the official website from November 24. The application fee is Rs. 250 and Rs. 20 will be charged as Processing Fee. Candidates in the SC, ST category from West Bengal only will be charged only the processing fee.

