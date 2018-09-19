West Begal Police Lady Constable Exam Date Announced, Check Here

West Bengal Police admit cards will be available on policewb.gov.in

The date of final written examination for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police has been scheduled on October 7, 2018 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM. The West Bengal Police admit cards will be available on the website www.policewb.gov.in from September 24, 2018 on keying of Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. According to a statement regarding the Lady Constable exam, the Police department said all efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination.

Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

The candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their Admit Card and visit the website (www.policewb.gov.in) on a regular basis. Specimen of OMR Answer Sheet and Attendance Roll have also been uploaded in the website.

Candidates found carrying mobile phone, digital wrist watch or any other electronic gadget like calculator, bluetooth enabled hearing device or any other copying material will not be allowed to sit for the final written exam and shall be turned away from the gate, said a statement from West Bengal Police.

"Any type of canvassing during the recruitment process will lead to cancellation of candidature," added the statement.

