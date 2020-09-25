West Bengal Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Exam Result Declared

WBPSC result can be checked at wbpsc.gov.in.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the preliminary exam result for Miscellaneous Services 2019. A total of 4,282 candidates have qualified the exam and are now eligible to appear for the main exam.

The WBPSC had notified the recruitment in 2019.

Through this exam candidates are selected to posts like Assistant Child Development Project Officer, Disaster Management Officer, Block Disaster Management Officer, Block Youth Officer, Municipal Youth Officer, Borough Youth Officer, Block Welfare Officer, Welfare Officer, Inspector, Backward Classes Welfare, Assistant Agricultural Marketing Officer, Assistant Programme Officer, Controller of Correctional Services, Inspector of Agricultural Income Tax, Consumer Welfare Officer, Saving Development Officer, Posts in West Bengal Subordinate Labour Service, Auditor of Co-operative Societies, Assistant Auditor in Board of Revenue and other posts.

The main exam will be held at Kolkata. The interview will be held in the office of the WBPSC in Kolkata.

"Candidates who will be selected for appointment will be required to appear before a Medical Board for certificates of their fitness for Government service in the form prescribed for the purpose," WBPSC has notified.

