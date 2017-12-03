Vyapam Patwari Recruitment 2017 Admit Card Released @ Vyapam.nic.in; Download Now

The vyapam patwari exams are scheduled to be held from December 9 to December 31 this year.
The candidates should report to the examination centre from 7.30 am for the morning session which starts at 9 am while for the afternoon session the reporting time is at 1.30 pm. The afternoon session will start at 3 pm.
According to The Indian Express, the Vyapam Patwari recruitment exam paper will be held at various exam centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi.
Earlier, the MPPEB had announced 9,235 vacancies for Vyapam Patwari recruitment 2017.
Vyapam Patwari recruitment admit cards 2017: How to download
Follow these steps to download the Vyapam Patwari recruitment exam admit cards:
Step One: Go to the official of MPPEB or Vyapam, vyapam.nic.in.
Step Two: Chose either English or Hindi from the opening page
Step Three: Click on the link: "Admit card - Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017".
Step Four: Enter application number (Maximum 13 digits) amd Date of Birth as ( DD/MM/YYYY)
Step Five: Click Search
Step Six: Download your admit card
