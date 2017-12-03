Vyapam Patwari Recruitment 2017 Admit Card Released @ Vyapam.nic.in; Download Now

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), formerly known as Vyapam, has published the Patwari recruitment 2017 examination admit card.

December 03, 2017
New Delhi:  The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), formerly known as Vyapam, has published the Patwari recruitment 2017 examination admit card. The Vyapam Patwari admit cards can be accessed from the official website of Vyapam or MPPEB. The Patwari admit cards are available at vyapam.nic.in. In a notification posted on the official website of Vyapam, it said, as it happened with the board's name, the official website of vyapam will also be changed to another name soon, www.peb.mp.gov.in.

The vyapam patwari exams are scheduled to be held from December 9 to December 31 this year. 

The candidates should report to the examination centre from 7.30 am for the morning session which starts at 9 am while for the afternoon session the reporting time is at 1.30 pm. The afternoon session will start at 3 pm.

According to The Indian Express, the Vyapam Patwari recruitment exam paper will be held at various exam centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi.

Earlier, the MPPEB had announced 9,235 vacancies for Vyapam Patwari  recruitment 2017.
 

Vyapam Patwari recruitment admit cards 2017: How to download

Follow these steps to download the Vyapam Patwari recruitment exam admit cards:

Step One: Go to the official of MPPEB or Vyapam, vyapam.nic.in.
Step Two: Chose either English or Hindi from the opening page
Step Three: Click on the link: "Admit card - Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017".
Step Four: Enter application  number (Maximum 13 digits) amd Date of Birth as ( DD/MM/YYYY)
Step Five: Click Search
Step Six: Download your admit card

