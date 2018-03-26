MP PEB Vyapam Patwari Results 2017 Declared @ Peb.mp.gov.in; Check Now

If the MP PEB website is not responding when you try to access it, the candidates are advised to check the results after sometime.
The vyapam patwari exams were held from December 9 to December 31 last year.
MP PEB Patwari recruitment exam held at various exam centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi.
Earlier, the MPPEB had announced 9,235 vacancies for Vyapam Patwari recruitment 2017.
MP PEB Vyapam Patwari results: How to download
Follow these steps to download the MP PEB Patwari results 2017:
Step One: Go to the official of MP PEB, peb.mp.gov.in.
Step Two: Chose either English or Hindi from the opening page
Step Three: Click on the link: " Result - Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017".
Step Four: On next page, enter application number (Maximum 13 digits) amd Date of Birth as (DD/MM/YYYY)
Step Five: Click Search
Step Six: Download your results
Details of your application can be found in your Vyapam Patwari admit card. Details of MP Patwari cut off 2017 can be checked from the official website.
