MP PEB Vyapam Patwari Results 2017 Declared @ Peb.mp.gov.in; Check Now

MP PEB Vyapam Patwari results: How to download

MP PEB Vyapam Patwari Results: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), formerly known as Vyapam, has released the Patwari recruitment 2017 examination results. The MP PEB Patwari results can be accessed from the official website of Vyapam or MPPEB. The Patwari results are available at PEB's new website at peb.mp.gov.in, not at vyapam.nic.in. As it happened earlier, the newly uploaded official website is not responding. This happens when large number of aspirants try to access the results websites on the initial hours after the results are declared.If the MP PEB website is not responding when you try to access it, the candidates are advised to check the results after sometime.The vyapam patwari exams were held from December 9 to December 31 last year.MP PEB Patwari recruitment exam held at various exam centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi.Earlier, the MPPEB had announced 9,235 vacancies for Vyapam Patwari recruitment 2017.Follow these steps to download the MP PEB Patwari results 2017:Step One: Go to the official of MP PEB, peb.mp.gov.in.Step Two: Chose either English or Hindi from the opening pageStep Three: Click on the link: " Result - Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017".Step Four: On next page, enter application number (Maximum 13 digits) amd Date of Birth as (DD/MM/YYYY)Step Five: Click SearchStep Six: Download your resultsDetails of your application can be found in your Vyapam Patwari admit card. Details of MP Patwari cut off 2017 can be checked from the official website.Click here for more Jobs / Employment News