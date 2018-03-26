VYAPAM Recruitment 2018: Apply For 157 Group 2 Assistant, Typist Posts Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (VYAPAM) has released a recruitment notification for 157 Group 2 posts. Last date to apply is April 7.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (VYAPAM) has released a recruitment notification for 157 posts of Assistant Grade 1, Assistant Grade 3, Assistant Librraian, Surveyor, Anveshak, Stenographer/Typist and other vacancies in Group 2 Subgroup 4 AG 1 & 3. The application process started on March 24 and the last date to apply is April 7, 2018. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written test followed by a personal interview of shortlisted candidates. Selected candidates will be posted in various departments under the state government in Madhya Pradesh.



Important Dates



Starting Date of Online Application: 24-03-2018

Last Date of Online Application: 07-04-2018

Last Date for Corrections in Online Application: 12-04-2018

Date of Examination: 28-04-2018 and 29-04-2018



Eligibility



Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognized university in India. Candidates should check the official website for additional eligibility requirements.



The lower age limit is 18 years. The upper age limit for MP domicile candidates is 40 years and for non-MP Domicile candidates is 25 years.



Application Process



Candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria can apply through the official website for Professional Examination Board (PEB), Madhya Pradesh (www.peb.mp.gov.in). General Candidates will have to pay Rs. 500 and SC/ST/OBC Candidates (Only MP Domicile) will have to pay Rs. 250 with additional Rs. 70 for MP Online Portal Fee through Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card.



Click here for more



