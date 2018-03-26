Delhi Tis Hazari Courts Junior Judicial Assistant Written Result Declared; Check Now

Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi has declared the written exam results of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Group "C" recruitment process.

Jobs | | Updated: March 26, 2018 20:02 IST
New Delhi:  Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi has declared the written exam results of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Group "C" recruitment process. Eligible candidates can apply online at www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant (Group-C). Delhi District Court's recruitment wing had announced 288 vacancies and, out of these vacant posts 20 posts ( VH: 10 and HH: 10) were reserved for Differently Abled Persons (DAP) and 28 posts were reserved for Ex-Serviceman. The written exam was held on February 10 and 11.

According to the notification published on the website of the Delhi District Courts, the admit cards for skill test will be released on March 31 for the test tentatively scheduled for April 8, 2018.
 

Delhi District Courts Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) written exam results: How to check


The candidates who are checking for the written exam results may follow these steps:

Step One: Visit the official website of Delhi District Courts i.e. http://www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

Step Two: Click on the recruitment link

Step Three: Click on the link: Result of Written Examination for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant -2017

Step Four: On next page, click on the selected candidates list

Step Five: On next page click on your category

Step Six: On next page open, check your names or roll number or registration number

Lists of successful candidates (for all categories) who have been selected for skill test to be held on April 8, 2018 (Sunday) can be found at the link mentioned above.

According to the organisers, the merit list is subject to final scrutiny of eligibility conditions of the candidates at the last stage of recruitment process. Those candidates who are not placed in the merit list and are not being called for skill test can check their marks individually only by login on to the link in the website Delhi District Courts.

The organisers said no query whatsoever regarding marks scored in written examination shall be entertained by the office of District & Sessions Judge (HQs).

