Delhi Tis Hazari Courts Junior Judicial Assistant Written Result Declared; Check Now

According to the notification published on the website of the Delhi District Courts, the admit cards for skill test will be released on March 31 for the test tentatively scheduled for April 8, 2018.
Delhi District Courts Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) written exam results: How to check
The candidates who are checking for the written exam results may follow these steps:
Step One: Visit the official website of Delhi District Courts i.e. http://www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.
Step Two: Click on the recruitment link
Step Three: Click on the link: Result of Written Examination for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant -2017
Step Four: On next page, click on the selected candidates list
Step Five: On next page click on your category
Step Six: On next page open, check your names or roll number or registration number
Lists of successful candidates (for all categories) who have been selected for skill test to be held on April 8, 2018 (Sunday) can be found at the link mentioned above.
According to the organisers, the merit list is subject to final scrutiny of eligibility conditions of the candidates at the last stage of recruitment process. Those candidates who are not placed in the merit list and are not being called for skill test can check their marks individually only by login on to the link in the website Delhi District Courts.
