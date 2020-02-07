UPTET Result Released. Direct Download Link Here

UPTET result 2020: UPTET result has been released at updeled.gov.in.

UPTET result: The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory has released the UPTET result online today. The UPTET result was announced by the Authority earlier, however, the result link was activated on the official website of the exam which is being held as an eligibility test for recruitment of Primary and Upper Primary teachers in state-run schools, at updeled.gov.in. The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory, which is the official agency in charge of conducting the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility TESt or UPTET, held the examination on January 8, 2020.

UPTET result: Direct link

Download your UPTET results from the direct link provided here:

UPTET result direct link

The official link, updeled.gov.in, which hosts the UPTET 2019 result, is not available now.

The result link has been activated on the website in the afternoon today (February 7, 2020).

Before this, the examination authority had released the final answer key for both the papers earlier and the result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary, Examination Controller, said that in the primary level 29.74 per cent candidates have cleared the exam and in upper primary level only 11.46 per cent candidates have cleared the exam making the total pass percentage 23.41 per cent.

Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the UPTET 2020 exam which was held on January 8. Out of the total candidates who appeared for the exam approximately 2.9 lakh have qualified in the exam, said a report in Hindustan.