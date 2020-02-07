UPTET Result Announced. To Be Available Online Soon: Live Updates

UPTET result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory has announced the UPTET result and the same will be released soon on the official website, according to reports. The UPTET result was announced by the Authority, which is the official agency in charge of conducting the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility TESt or UPTET, at Prayagraj, local media reported. The official link, updeled.gov.in, which hosts the UPTET 2019 result, is not available now. The result link, same report suggests, will be activated on the website in the afternoon today. Before this, the examination authority had released the final answer key for both the papers earlier and the result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
UPTET result 2019: To be available online soon at updeled.gov.in
UPTET result 2019: The UPTET 2019 result will be released soon @ updeled.gov.in
UPTET 2019 result has been announced but is not available online yet. The UPTET result link will be available online soon.
Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary, Examination Controller, said that in the primary level 29.74 per cent candidates have cleared the exam and in upper primary level only 11.46 per cent candidates have cleared the exam making the total pass percentage 23.41 per cent.