UPTET Result Announced. To Be Available Online Soon: Live Updates

The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory will released the UPTET 2019 result soon at updeled.gov.in.

UPTET result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory has announced the UPTET result and the same will be released soon on the official website, according to reports. The UPTET result was announced by the Authority, which is the official agency in charge of conducting the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility TESt or UPTET, at Prayagraj, local media reported. The official link, updeled.gov.in, which hosts the UPTET 2019 result, is not available now. The result link, same report suggests, will be activated on the website in the afternoon today. Before this, the examination authority had released the final answer key for both the papers earlier and the result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

UPTET result 2019: To be available online soon at updeled.gov.in

UPTET result 2019: The UPTET 2019 result will be released soon @ updeled.gov.in

Feb 07, 2020 14:31 (IST) UPTET 2019 Result: When, Where, How To Check

UPTET 2019 result has been announced but is not available online yet. The UPTET result link will be available online soon. UPTET 2019 result has been announced but is not available online yet. The UPTET result link will be available online soon.