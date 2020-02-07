UPTET 2019 Result Announced; Where To Check

UPTET 2019 result was announced today and will be available online shortly

UPTET 2019 result was announced today and will be available online shortly. The UPTET result will be released on the official website, updeled.gov.in', the same website through which candidates registered for the exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their result using their registration number. The exam was held on January 8. The exam for two papers were held in two separate sessions.

UPTET paper I was for lower primary teachers and paper II was for upper primary teachers. After the exam, provisional answer key was released and candidates were asked to submit objections, if any, on the provisional UPTET answer key.

After review of the objections, the exam authority prepared a final answer key for UPTET 2019 exam which can be downloaded from the official website too.

Candidates who wish to check their UPTET 2019 result will be able to check their result after the result link on the official website is activated.

UPTET 2019 Result Page

According to reports, the pass percentage in UPTET 2019 has been dismal. Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary, Examination Controller, said that in the primary level 29.74 per cent candidates have cleared the exam and in upper primary level only 11.46 per cent candidates have cleared the exam making the total pass percentage 23.41 per cent.

Candidates who have qualified in UPTET 2019 will be allowed to apply for and appear in the teacher recruitment exam which is held by UP Basic Exam Board (UPBEB).

UPBEB is expected to announce recruitment of school teachers soon.

