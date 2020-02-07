UPTET 2019 Result Announced, To Be Available Online Soon

UPTET 2019 result has been announced and will be available online shortly

UPTET 2019 results, reports suggest, have been released. The results were announced by the Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj. The UPTET 2019 result link, however, is not available on the website. The result link, same report suggests, will be activated on the website after 12 pm today.

The examination authority had released the final answer key for both the papers earlier and the result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary, Examination Controller, said that in the primary level 29.74 per cent candidates have cleared the exam and in upper primary level only 11.46 per cent candidates have cleared the exam making the total pass percentage 23.41 per cent.

Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the UPTET 2020 exam which was held on January 8. Out of the total candidates who appeared for the exam approximately 2.9 lakh have qualified in the exam, said a report in Hindustan.

The exam controller authority had made robust arrangements to conduct the exam peacefully and without any misconduct. The exam was held at 1986 exam centres.

UPTET is a state-level teacher eligibility test mandatory for teachers who wish to teach primary or upper primary classes in state-board affiliated schools in Uttar Pradesh.

