UPTET 2019 Result: Where, When, How To Check

UPTET 2019 result has been announced but is not available online yet. The UPTET result link will be available online soon. The state-level teacher eligibility test was held in OMR-format on January 8. The exam was scheduled to be held in December 2019 but was postponed after internet shutdown in several parts of the state rendering candidates unable to download their exam admit cards.

UPTET 2019 was held for two papers - Paper I was for lower primary classes (classes 1 to 5) and Paper II was for upper primary classes (classes 6 to 8).

UPTET 2019 Result: Where To Check?

UPTET 2019 result will be available on the official website: 'updeled.gov.in'. Candidates would need their registration number to check their result.

UPTET 2019 Result: When To Check?

While the result was announced by the Exam Controller at the Prayagraj Office, the result has not been released online. Initially reports said that the result will be announced on the official website at 12 pm today. However, result is still not available on the website and now speculations are rife that the result will be up by 2 pm.

Candidates are advised to check the official website at regular intervals for update on UPTET result.

UPTET 2019 Result: How To Check?

To Check UPTET result, candidates would need to click on the TET link on the home page of the official website. From there they would be taken to the next page with results link. Click on UPTET result link, enter the details required to check your result.

