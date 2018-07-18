UPSSSC Releases Final Result For VDO Recruitment 2016

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the final result for Village Development Officer recruitment advertised in 2016. The recruitment process was conducted for filling 3133 Village Development Officer vacancies. In the result declared today, 2947 candidates have been declared qualified.

out of the selected candidates 1726 are from unreserved category, 559 are from OBC category, 590 from SC category, and 72 from ST category.

Apart form the 2947 candidates who have been declared qualified, the Commission has withheld the result for 70 posts reserved for ex-servicemen, and it will be under the discretion of the government. The commission has also withheld result of 116 candidates whose eligibility, date of birth, CCC document or reservation related proof were either incomplete or unclear. The final decision on these candidates will also be as per the discretion of the government.

The final selection is based on three rounds - written exam, physical examination, and interview.

Candidates who had applied for the VDO Recruitment can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official website for UPSSSC: www.upsssc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result notification on the home page.

Step three: A pdf will open.

Step four: Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

