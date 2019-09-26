UPSSSC Releases Admit Card For Combined Lower Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2019

UPSSSC has released Combined Lower Subordinate Services Prelims admit card

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2019. UPSSSC will hold the prelims examination on September 30, and October 1, 2019. The examination will be conducted in four shifts and will be conducted in offline mode.

The admit card for the prelim examination is available on UPSSSC official website. Applicants can download their admit card till the day of the examination by using their registration number and date of birth.

Applicants can find the link to download the admit card on the home page of the UPSSSC website or click on this link directly.

UPSSSC had announced 672 vacancies which would be filled through the Combined Lower Subordinate Services exam. The exam will be held at exam centres in 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh - Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareily, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Kanpur City, Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, and Varanasi.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will appear in the main examination.

The examination date for the examination is different from the date given by the Commission in the recruitment calendar released for the remaining months of 2019. As per the calendar, the exam was to be held on September 14 and September 15, 2019.

