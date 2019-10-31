UPSC Releases Marks Of Candidates Recommended For Engineering Services 2019

UPSC has released marks of candidates recommended for Engineering Services 2019

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates in the Engineering Services (Main) Examination. This year 494 candidates were recommended by UPSC for the Engineering Services. The document is available for downloading on the official website. The marks are available separately for the different branches of engineering.

The Commission had held the Engineering Services Main examination in June followed by interview for shortlisted candidates in September-October. The result for the Engineering Services Exam was released on October 26.

UPSC Engineering Services 2019 Marks Of Recommended Candidates Here

The marks of the recommended candidates give a better look at the cut-off marks in various disciplines. In Civil Engineering, the last recommended candidate has 241 marks. In Mechanical Engineering, the last recommended candidate has 236 marks. In Electrical engineering, the last recommended candidate has 417 marks, and finally in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, the last recommended candidate has 433 marks.

Apart from the recommended candidates, the Commission has also prepared a reserved list of 114 candidates. UPSC had advertised 553 vacancies under the Engineering Services. It will release the reserve list of candidates if vacancies remain unfilled after the list of recommended candidates is exhausted.

Recently, the Commission also released the marks of the non-recommended candidates for Civil Services 2018. Marks of non-recommended candidates are released in the public domain only for those candidates who opt for disclosure of their details at the time of application.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.