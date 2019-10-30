UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates In Civil Services Exam 2018

UPSC has released marks of non-recommended candidates in the Civil Services exam 2018

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of those non-recommended candidates who appeared in Civil Services Examination 2018 and have opted for disclosure of their details. Since the Commission had already released the reserve list for the Civil Service Exam 2018, it has now released the scores (out of 2025) and other details of the 939 non-recommended candidates.

The list of the non-recommended candidates, who appeared in the final stage of UPSC Civil Services selection, and their details is available on the Commission's official website.

"In keeping with the decision of the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training) on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates, the Commission issued a Disclosure Scheme for disclosing the scores and other details of the non-recommended willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of an Examination (Interview), through its website," reads the UPSC notice.

The information of the non-recommended candidates will be valid for one year.

UPSC Civil Services 2018: List Of Non-Recommended Candidates

The final result for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2018 was released on April 5, 2019. 759 candidates were recommended by the Commission against 812 vacancies. On October 11, the Commission released a list of 53 candidates from consolidated reserve list.

For the 2018 UPSC Civil Services, Computer Science engineer from IIT Bombay, Kanishak Kataria emerged as the topper.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.