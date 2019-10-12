UPSC Recommends 53 More Candidates To Civil Services

UPSC has recommended 53 additional candidates to Civil Services based on exam in 2018

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 53 more candidates for various posts in Civil Services. The 53 additional candidates include 38 General, 14 OBC and 1 SC category candidate to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2018. These candidates will be intimated directly by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The names of the 53 candidates who have been recommended are available on the UPSC website.

UPSC had released the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 on April 5, 2019 in which 759 candidates were recommended in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group 'A' and Group 'B' against 812 vacancies.

In the 2018 Civil Services exam, Kanishak Kataria emerged as the topper. Hailing from Rajasthan, Mr. Kataria has many other feathers in his cap. After completing B.Tech. in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, Kanishak Kataria landed a job with a company in South Korea. While working in South Korea he felt that he was earning well but was not able to connect and help people in his own country. So after working in South Korea for one year, Mr. Kataria quit his job and returned to India.

Mr. Kataria also made headlines for crediting his success, among others, to his girlfriend.

Among the 182 women candidates who cleared the exam, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh who secured 5th rank was the topper. Ms Deshmukh hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and is a Chemical Engineer. She graduated from Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in 2018.

