494 Qualify UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2019

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for Engineering Services Examination, 2019. The Commission held the examination in June followed by interview for shortlisted candidates in September-October. Total 494 candidates have been recommended by UPSC under different disciplines. The number of vacancies available was 553.

Candidates who appeared for the interview conducted for Engineering Services can check their final result status from the Commission's official website.

66 candidates have qualified provisionally. The Commission will not release their offer letter until it verifies their original documents.

UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2019 Result

"The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 24/01/2020] from the date of declaration of final result. Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard," says UPSC in its result notification.

Apart from those who have been declared qualified, the Commission is also keeping a list of 114 candidates in the Reserve List.

