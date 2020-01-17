UPSC Releases Indian Forest Service Main Results. Check Here

UPSC Indian Forest Service results have been released at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Indian Forest Services or IFoS (Main) examination today. The Commission conducted the IFoS Main examination from December 1 to December 8, 2019, and the candidates with the roll numbers and names provided on the results notification are qualified for Personality Test for selection to the Service.

The results have been released on the official portal of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination Result, 2019

The UPSC has also released the Civil Services Main results this week on the basis of the examination held by the Commission from September 20 to 29, 2019.

The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their personality test, the IFoS result statement said.

Personality tests (or interviews) of these candidates are likely to commence in the month of February, 2020.

Personality tests will be held in the Office of the Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi 110069.

The admit card for the personality test of candidates being called for Interview may be downloaded from the Commission's websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in from January 24, 2020.

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

Click here for more Jobs News