Indian Economic Service/ Statistical Service Exam Admit Card Released

UPSC Releases Admit Card For Indian Economic Service/ Statistical Service Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit card for Indian Economic Service/ Statistical Service exam. The combined competitive exam for recruitment to junior time scale of the services will begin on June 28. Candidates who had registered for this exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Indian Economic Services Exam: Download Admit Card

Indian Statistical Services Exam: Download Admit Card

This year the Commission has announced 32 vacancies for various posts under the Indian Economic Service and 33 vacancies through the Indian Statistical Service exam. In comparison to last year, the vacancy number has increased by 41%. IES exam, as it is commonly referred to, is taken by aspiring Economics postgraduates. Candidates with postgraduate degree in Applied Economics, Business Economics and Econometrics appear for the exam.

Candidates with Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics take the Indian Statistical Service exam.

UPSC has also released the admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist exam, which is scheduled to be held on June 28, 29 and June 30.

On the other hand, the Civil Services prelims exam is over and candidates can expect the result in July. Last year, UPSC had conducted the exam on June 3 and the result was declared on July 15.

