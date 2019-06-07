UPSC Releases Admit Card For Combined Geo-Scientist/ Geologist Exam

The Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist exam will be held on June 28, 29 and 30.

Jobs | | Updated: June 07, 2019 13:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UPSC Releases Admit Card For Combined Geo-Scientist/ Geologist Exam

Download Combined Geo-Scientist, Geologist exam admit card from UPSC portal.


New Delhi: 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist exam. The exam will be held on June 28, 29 and 30. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. This year, the Commission has notified 106 vacancies in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources. Vacancies are available in Group A posts-Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Junior Hydrogeologist.

Download Admit Card

Candidates appearing for Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Jr. Hydrogeologist posts will be required to appear in the common General English paper on June 28. Those appearing for Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist posts will be required to appear for examination on June 28 and 29. Candidates competing for selection for both the posts of Geologist and Jr. Hydrogeologist will be required to appear in the examination on June 28, 29 and 30.

Candidates who have applied for the Junior Hydrologist post only will be required to appear in the examination on June 28, 29 and 30.

The Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist exam will be held at 19 cities-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Dispur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Shillong, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UPSC

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableBharat MovieTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................