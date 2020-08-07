UPSC Announces Vacancies For Various Government Departments

UPSC has announced vacancies with various government departments

UPSC has released recruitment advertisement for various vacancies available with different government departments. The last date to apply online for these vacancies is August 27, 2020. Candidates can apply online on the official UPSC recruitment portal, 'upsconline.nic.in'.

One vacancy is available for the post of Scientific Officer (Pharmacology) with the Pharmacopoeial Laboratory for Indian Medicine. Applicant must have a Master's degree in Botany or Pharmacy (with Pharmacognosy as the main subject). The applicant must also have three years' experience of drug analysis involving use of modern scientific instruments.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Official Notice

14 Junior Scientific Officer vacancies are available with the Integrated Headquarters at the Ministry of Defence (Navy). The applicant must have a Master's Degree from a recognized University in Physics, Applied Physics, Chemistry, Polymer Chemistry, or Electronics or a Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Electronics, Telecommunication, Computer Science, Information Technology, Metallurgical, Mechanical, Aeronautical, or Chemical. The applicant must also have two years' experience in production, development or Quality Assurance in the field of Armaments/ Electronics/ Aeronautical/ Under water applications.

Two vacancies are available for the post of Lecturer (Physiotherapy) with the All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mumbai. The candidate should have a master's degree in Physiotherapy and two years' teaching experience in Physiotherapy or two years' experience in Planning Implementation of research projects in Rehabilitation.

Three vacancies are for the post of Lecturer (Prosthetics and Orthotics) with the All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mumbai. The candidate should have a master's degree in Prosthetics and Orthotics and two years' experience in manufacturing of Prosthetics and Orthotics appliances, training and research in the field of rehabilitation.

Two vacancies are available for the post of Lecturer (Vocational Guidance) with the All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mumbai. The candidate should have a master's degree in Psychology and post graduate diploma of one year duration in Vocational Guidance or counselling.

Two vacancies are for the post of Sub-Editor with the Vidhi Sahitya Prakashan. The applicant should have a Bachelor's degree in Law and must have studied Hindi as an elective or compulsory subject and English as a compulsory subject in class 12. The applicant must also have a degree in translation.

Interested candidates are advised to check the detailed eligibility criteria from the official recruitment advertisement available on UPSC website.

