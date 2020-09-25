UPSC Notifies Vacancies In Departments Under Defence, Health Ministry

New Delhi:
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified jobs for engineers and others in departments under Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Registration process for the recruitment has begun. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms online at upsconline.nic.in on or before October 15.
The last date for printing the completely submitted online application is October 16.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance)[Engineering Equipment] in Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence: 2 posts
- Foreman (Computer Science) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence: 2 posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence: 3 posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence: 2 posts
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence: 10 posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Haematology). Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 10 posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Immuno-Haematology and Blood Transfusion) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 5 posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 2 posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neonatology) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 6 posts