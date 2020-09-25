UPSC Notifies Vacancies In Departments Under Defence, Health Ministry

UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply online on or before October 15.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified jobs for engineers and others in departments under Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Registration process for the recruitment has begun. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms online at upsconline.nic.in on or before October 15.

Apply Online

The last date for printing the completely submitted online application is October 16.

Vacancy Details