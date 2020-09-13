UPSC Notifies Over 150 Vacancies In Health Ministry, Others

UPSC recruitment 2020: UPSC notifies vacancies in Health Ministry, others

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified jobs in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs and others. Apart from conducting major exams like for selection to the Civil Services, the UPSC also conducts recruitment tests for filling vacancies in various departments and ministries.

The application forms are available online and candidates can fill and submit it within October 1.

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Livestock Officer: 3 posts in Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology): 62 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Epidemiology): 1 post in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery): 54 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Microbiology or Bacteriology): 15 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Nephrology): 12 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pathology): 17 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology): 3 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pharmacology): 11 posts in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Assistant Director Census Operations(Technical): 25 posts in Office of the Registrar General of India, Ministry of Home Affairs

Assistant Engineer: 1 post in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti

