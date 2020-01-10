UPSC Announces Over 400 Enforcement Officer Vacancies

UPSC has announced more than 400 vacancies for Enforcement Officer

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 421 vacancies for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer available with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment. The last date to apply for this recruitment is January 31, 2020.

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline to be eligible for recruitment. Upper age limit is 30 years.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website, 'upsconline.nic.in'. The last date to print completed application form is February 2, 2020.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either offline by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or online by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

Candidates will be selected after a pen-paper based Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview. The Recruitment Test and Interview will carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates who are shortlisted for interview on the basis of performance in the Recruitment Test.

The Recruitment Test will be held tentatively on October 4, 2020.

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be of two hours' duration. All the questions will carry equal marks. The test will be objective in nature and questions will be bilingual - in English and Hindi. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for Interview.

