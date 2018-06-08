UPSC Notifies Recruitment For Physics/ Mathematics/ Engineering Graduates Under DGCA A total of 41 posts have notified by the Commission. The recruitment notification is available at upsc.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC Recruitment 2018 For Graduates; Know How To Apply New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released recruitment notification for Airworthiness Officer under Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation. A total of 41 posts have notified by the Commission. The recruitment notification is available at upsc.gov.in. Candidates with Bachelor's Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication having a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer's (AME) License endorsed in either of the Categories B1 or B2 issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation are eligible for the recruitment. Applicants must also have minimum three years of Aircraft Maintenance experience on an operating aircraft in an Aircraft Maintenance Organisation approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation.



Eligible candidates can submit their application online by June 28, 2018. The last date for submission of printout of the application form is June 29, 2018.



Other Vacancies Notified By UPSC Assistant Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare: 1 post

Livestock Officer, Central Cattle Breeding Farm, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare: 1 post

Senior Instructor (Naval Architecture), Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical and Engineering Training, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare: 1 post

Director (Conservation), Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture: 1 post

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch), Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice: 1 post

Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch), Official Languages Wing,

Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice: 2 posts

Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics, Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 1 post

Professor (Applied Art), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 3 posts

Professor (Painting), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 2 posts

Professor (Sculpture), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 1 post

Associate Professor (Applied Art), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 4 posts

Associate Professor (Painting), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 3 posts

Assistant Professor (Applied Art), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 5 posts

Assistant Professor (Painting), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 2 posts

Assistant Professor (Sculpture), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 3 posts

