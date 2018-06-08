UPSC Notifies Recruitment For Physics/ Mathematics/ Engineering Graduates Under DGCA

A total of 41 posts have notified by the Commission. The recruitment notification is available at upsc.gov.in.

Jobs | | Updated: June 08, 2018 19:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UPSC Notifies Recruitment For Physics/ Mathematics/ Engineering Graduates Under DGCA

UPSC Recruitment 2018 For Graduates; Know How To Apply

New Delhi:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released recruitment notification for Airworthiness Officer under Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation. A total of 41 posts have notified by the Commission. The recruitment notification is available at upsc.gov.in. Candidates with Bachelor's   Degree   in   Physics   or   Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical  or  Electronics  or  Telecommunication having a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer's (AME) License endorsed in either of the Categories  B1  or   B2  issued  by  Directorate  General  of  Civil  Aviation are eligible for the recruitment. Applicants must also have minimum three  years  of  Aircraft  Maintenance  experience  on  an  operating  aircraft  in  an Aircraft  Maintenance  Organisation  approved  by  Directorate  General  of  Civil  Aviation.

Comments
Eligible candidates can submit their application online by June 28, 2018. The last date for submission of printout of the application form is June 29, 2018.

Other Vacancies Notified By UPSC
  • Assistant Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers  Welfare: 1 post
  • Livestock  Officer, Central  Cattle Breeding Farm, Department of   Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers  Welfare: 1 post
  • Senior Instructor (Naval  Architecture), Central  Institute  of  Fisheries,  Nautical  and  Engineering  Training, Department  of  Animal  Husbandry,  Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture  &  Farmers Welfare: 1 post
  • Director   (Conservation), Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry  of  Culture: 1 post
  • Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi  Branch), Official  Languages  Wing, Legislative  Department, Ministry of Law and Justice: 1 post
  • Superintendent Translation (Hindi  Branch), Official Languages Wing,
  • Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice: 2 posts
  • Professor    (Non-Technical)    Applied    Mathematics, Ambedkar  Institute  of  Advanced  Communication  Technologies  &  Research, Department of Training  &  Technical  Education,  Government  of  NCT  of  Delhi: 1 post
  • Professor  (Applied  Art),  College of Art, Department of Training & Technical    Education,  Government of NCT of Delhi: 3 posts
  • Professor   (Painting),   College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education,  Government of NCT of Delhi: 2 posts
  • Professor   (Sculpture),   College of Art, Department of Training & Technical  Education,  Government of NCT of Delhi: 1 post
  • Associate Professor (Applied Art), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical    Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 4 posts
  • Associate  Professor  (Painting),  College of Art, Department of Training & Technical    Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 3 posts
  • Assistant Professor (Applied Art), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical    Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 5 posts
  • Assistant  Professor  (Painting),  College of Art, Department of Training & Technical    Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 2 posts
  • Assistant Professor (Sculpture), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical    Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 3 posts

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UPSCrecruitment 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffersCancerPranab Mukherjee's

................................ Advertisement ................................