UPSC Notifies Recruitment For Physics/ Mathematics/ Engineering Graduates Under DGCA

CommentsEligible candidates can submit their application online by June 28, 2018. The last date for submission of printout of the application form is June 29, 2018.
Other Vacancies Notified By UPSC
- Assistant Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare: 1 post
- Livestock Officer, Central Cattle Breeding Farm, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare: 1 post
- Senior Instructor (Naval Architecture), Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical and Engineering Training, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare: 1 post
- Director (Conservation), Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture: 1 post
- Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch), Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice: 1 post
- Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch), Official Languages Wing,
- Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice: 2 posts
- Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics, Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 1 post
- Professor (Applied Art), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 3 posts
- Professor (Painting), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 2 posts
- Professor (Sculpture), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 1 post
- Associate Professor (Applied Art), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 4 posts
- Associate Professor (Painting), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 3 posts
- Assistant Professor (Applied Art), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 5 posts
- Assistant Professor (Painting), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 2 posts
- Assistant Professor (Sculpture), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi: 3 posts
Click here for more Jobs News