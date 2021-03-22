UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Registration Closes On March 24

UPSC Civil Services exam will be held on June 27.

The registration window of the UPSC Civil Services prelims exam will close on March 24. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Apply Online

The Civil Services prelims exam will be held on June 27. This exam is one of three stages of exams that are held for selection to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and other civil services.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main written exam and interview. For the main written exam and the interview candidates have to fill separate application forms, known as the detailed application forms or the DAFs.

The application form has two parts: in the first part, the candidate will have to fill in basic information. On submission of details, the candidate will be prompted to check the details and make corrections, if any, in the application. In the second part candidates will be asked to fill up payment details (except for fee-exempted candidates), upload photograph, signature, photo identity card document, select of examination center and submit a declaration.

After the registration window closes, in case candidates do not wish to appear for the exam they can withdraw their applications. This facility will open on March 31. "The Commission has provided the withdrawal facility from 31.03.2021 to 06.04.2021 (till 6.00 PM) to those candidates who do not want to appear at this examination," the UPSC has said.

